Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Buys New Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,739 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 83,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 22,021 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 41,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 393,238 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $396,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,352.80. This represents a 47.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $938,400. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VZ stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $183.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.28. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $47.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.31 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 13.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.50 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Verizon Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

