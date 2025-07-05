Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Acquires 23,297 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 460.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,297 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.73 and its 200-day moving average is $72.60. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.2353 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

