Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the first quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $463.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $418.88 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $470.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.69.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Melius downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Melius Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

