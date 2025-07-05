Mills Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $327,000 in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Mills Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Baird R W upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Melius cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $463.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $470.60 and its 200-day moving average is $465.69. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $418.88 and a 1-year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

