Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,881,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 75,215 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.88% of Micron Technology worth $858,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,470,875,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Micron Technology by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,096,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,458,673,000 after buying an additional 15,993,036 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,672,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,012,114,000 after buying an additional 12,249,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,281,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,370,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,437,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,383,442,000 after buying an additional 4,375,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Micron Technology from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $125.00 price objective on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 92,638 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $11,625,142.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 201,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,264,399.74. The trade was a 31.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,876,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 148,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,538,655.04. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,446 shares of company stock valued at $31,154,717 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU opened at $122.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.86. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $137.13.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.29%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

