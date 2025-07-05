Michael Heltzen Buys 1,040 Shares of eXoZymes Inc. (NASDAQ:EXOZ) Stock

eXoZymes Inc. (NASDAQ:EXOZ – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Heltzen bought 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $10,628.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,628.38. This represents a 10.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

eXoZymes Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of EXOZ stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. eXoZymes Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.46.

Get eXoZymes alerts:

eXoZymes (NASDAQ:EXOZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About eXoZymes

eXoZymes, Inc is a development stage synthetic biochemical company. Its synthetic biology platform would enable the scalable exploration of many molecules and properties found in nature. The company was founded by Tyler Korman and Paul Opgenorth in April 2019 and is headquartered in Monrovia, NV.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eXoZymes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXoZymes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.