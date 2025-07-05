Matthew Ohayer Sells 30,000 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Ohayer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $1,175,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,858,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,662,721.30. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Ohayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 17th, Matthew Ohayer sold 5,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $161,250.00.

On Friday, June 13th, Matthew Ohayer sold 25,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $790,500.00.

On Monday, April 21st, Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $784,320.00.

Shares of VITL opened at $39.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.29. Vital Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $46.58.

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $162.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.43 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.53%. Vital Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 20,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Vital Farms by 43.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on VITL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vital Farms to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.63.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

