Mather Group LLC. Trims Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $17,949,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $6,142,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.45, for a total value of $2,937,010.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 46,327 shares in the company, valued at $10,027,479.15. This represents a 22.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $1,514,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,006. This trade represents a 32.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,714 shares of company stock worth $9,609,494. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.60.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

DRI opened at $220.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.46. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $228.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 51.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 63.06%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

