Mather Group LLC. Trims Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3,314.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Wall Street Zen cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $108.12 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $98.95 and a 1-year high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 72.35% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

