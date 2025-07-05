Mather Group LLC. Sells 563 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,182,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,774 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,639,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,690 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,611,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,366,000 after purchasing an additional 631,034 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth $267,441,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,324.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,050 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 9.4%

Shares of INDA stock opened at $55.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.36 and its 200 day moving average is $52.18. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $47.60 and a twelve month high of $59.49.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

