Mather Group LLC. Purchases 268 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 447.4% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $69.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.37. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $87.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.78 and a 200 day moving average of $70.60.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.71 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

