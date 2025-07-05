Mather Group LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Unified Investment Management boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 15,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 142,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 42,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,065,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,171,000 after acquiring an additional 213,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Company has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $34.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81, a P/E/G ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 168.00%.

Weyerhaeuser declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

