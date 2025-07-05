Mather Group LLC. Has $195,000 Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 34,749 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $3,931,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $1,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,100,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,230,240. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Arete Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.22.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $232.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a twelve month low of $148.09 and a twelve month high of $296.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.93.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

