Mather Group LLC. Grows Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Loop Capital set a $227.00 target price on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $815,234.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $494,624.14. This trade represents a 62.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $231.37 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.88 and a fifty-two week high of $236.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.31 and a 200 day moving average of $213.80.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.03%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

