Mather Group LLC. Acquires 152 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,927,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $870,311,000 after acquiring an additional 96,410 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,916,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,510,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,784,000 after acquiring an additional 27,367 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,983,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,952,000 after acquiring an additional 261,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,969,000 after acquiring an additional 185,500 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $171.08 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.90 and a twelve month high of $233.26. The firm has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.00 and a 200 day moving average of $171.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

ODFL has been the topic of several research reports. Baird R W raised Old Dominion Freight Line to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $186.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

