Marks Wealth LLC Makes New $12.73 Million Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 410,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,000. iShares Silver Trust comprises about 4.7% of Marks Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Marks Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Silver Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 185.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

SLV opened at $33.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $33.87.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

