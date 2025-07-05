Marks Wealth LLC Buys 916 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Marks Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 0.2% of Marks Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.86. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.94 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

