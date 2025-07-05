Macroview Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,832,000 after acquiring an additional 98,236 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 11,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 149,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,769,000 after buying an additional 27,995 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $108.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.62. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $72.95 and a 52-week high of $148.43.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.83%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Arete cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.13.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

