Macroview Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of VBK opened at $281.56 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $304.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.