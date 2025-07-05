Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Holdings Increased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 119.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,880 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 120,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 67,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 270,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

LCID stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.78. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $4.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $235.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.50 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 68.64% and a negative net margin of 275.73%. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LCID. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.30 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.68.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

