loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) & Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT) Critical Comparison

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) and Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for loanDepot and Onity Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score loanDepot 1 1 0 0 1.50 Onity Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

loanDepot currently has a consensus price target of $1.98, indicating a potential upside of 54.30%. Onity Group has a consensus price target of $48.33, indicating a potential upside of 24.99%. Given loanDepot’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe loanDepot is more favorable than Onity Group.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio loanDepot $1.06 billion 0.40 -$98.33 million ($0.45) -2.84 Onity Group $976.00 million 0.32 $33.90 million $2.85 13.57

This table compares loanDepot and Onity Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Onity Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than loanDepot. loanDepot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Onity Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares loanDepot and Onity Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets loanDepot -7.74% -18.41% -1.57% Onity Group 2.62% 22.67% 0.70%

Risk & Volatility

loanDepot has a beta of 3.33, suggesting that its share price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onity Group has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.4% of loanDepot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Onity Group shares are held by institutional investors. 78.1% of loanDepot shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Onity Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Onity Group beats loanDepot on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc. engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Onity Group

Onity Group Inc., a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans. It also originates and purchases conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans through its correspondent lending arrangements, broker relationships, and retail channels. It serves primarily under the PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage brands. The company was formerly known as Ocwen Financial Corporation and changed its name to Onity Group Inc. in June 2024. Onity Group Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

