Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $5.42 Million Stock Position in Enviri Corporation (NYSE:NVRI)

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its stake in Enviri Corporation (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 814,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,933 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Enviri were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Enviri by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Enviri by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 45,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in Enviri by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Enviri by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Enviri by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVRI opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Enviri Corporation has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average is $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.80.

Enviri ( NYSE:NVRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $548.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Enviri’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enviri Corporation will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Enviri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

