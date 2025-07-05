Leeward Investments LLC MA Decreases Holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.35% of MGP Ingredients worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,337,000 after buying an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 914,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,017,000 after buying an additional 57,714 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $28,388,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 598,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,579,000 after purchasing an additional 89,461 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 579,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,798,000 after purchasing an additional 83,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MGP Ingredients

In other news, Director Martin Roper acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.10 per share, for a total transaction of $496,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,758. The trade was a 471.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

MGPI stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $92.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.52 million, a P/E ratio of 77.37 and a beta of 0.32.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $121.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

