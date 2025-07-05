Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Holdings Boosted by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,160,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,125 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises about 1.5% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $84,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 34.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.3% in the first quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9.0% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.4% in the first quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.2%

Lam Research stock opened at $98.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $126.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $113.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.95.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 53.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 25.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.20.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

