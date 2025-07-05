Kyle C. Badger Sells 326 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total transaction of $36,965.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 114,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,016,151.49. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Agilysys Trading Up 2.8%

Agilysys stock opened at $115.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 138.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. Agilysys had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $74.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 64.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 381.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2,026.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AGYS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities set a $152.00 price objective on Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Agilysys from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agilysys

Agilysys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.