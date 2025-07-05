Kyle C. Badger Sells 326 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2025

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total transaction of $36,965.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 114,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,016,151.49. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Agilysys stock opened at $115.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 138.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. Agilysys had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $74.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 64.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 381.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2,026.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AGYS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities set a $152.00 price objective on Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Agilysys from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

