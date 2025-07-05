Kintegral Advisory LLC Sells 9,315 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Kintegral Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,315 shares during the quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,223,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,979,000 after purchasing an additional 773,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kroger by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,436,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,479,000 after buying an additional 416,962 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kroger by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,113,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,060,000 after buying an additional 120,250 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $598,390,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Kroger by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,829,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,768,000 after purchasing an additional 916,230 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 31,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $2,160,200.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 82,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,810.72. The trade was a 27.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 34,250 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total value of $2,437,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 184,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,127,098.68. This represents a 15.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,462 shares of company stock worth $17,649,963. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KR stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $74.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Kroger’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Melius Research raised Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

