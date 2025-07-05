Kintegral Advisory LLC Sells 2,123 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Kintegral Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 101,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 95,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Williams Trading set a $260.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.75.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $246.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.12 billion, a PE ratio of 67.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.65 and a twelve month high of $247.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.68.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.90%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,968,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,147,332.64. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 180,071 shares in the company, valued at $35,265,104.64. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock worth $3,143,556 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

