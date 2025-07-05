Kintegral Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Kintegral Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,187 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 43,985 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 23,586 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $201.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.36 billion, a PE ratio of 115.14, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.97. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $208.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.80 and its 200 day moving average is $185.44.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.95%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total value of $23,567,838.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 264,246 shares in the company, valued at $51,564,964.44. This trade represents a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 41,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,332. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 668,722 shares of company stock valued at $121,714,798. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PANW. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $225.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

