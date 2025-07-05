Kintegral Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

Kintegral Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp downgraded Exelon from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Exelon Stock Up 0.8%

EXC opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.39. Exelon Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $48.11.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

