Kintegral Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Kintegral Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $700.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Argus cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $822.58.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $545.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.93. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $476.49 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $549.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $625.94. The stock has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 31.94%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

