Kintegral Advisory LLC Has $767,000 Holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Kintegral Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,710,744,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 43,226.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,074,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $772,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,133 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $353,394,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,892,946,000 after purchasing an additional 727,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,140,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. BTIG Research set a $403.00 price target on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of SYK stock opened at $392.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $314.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

