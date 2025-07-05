Kintegral Advisory LLC Has $708,000 Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Kintegral Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $517.86.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $543.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.74 and a 12 month high of $582.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $511.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.08 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 68.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

