Kintegral Advisory LLC Has $648,000 Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Kintegral Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 433.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 10,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 634.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 314.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANET. BNP Paribas lowered Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Erste Group Bank lowered Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 748,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total transaction of $76,663,118.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,072,900. The trade was a 96.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $705,440.00. Following the sale, the director owned 123,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,915,273.12. This represents a 6.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,123,400 shares of company stock worth $113,159,520. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $102.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.40. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $133.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.33.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 40.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

