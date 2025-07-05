Kintegral Advisory LLC Has $481,000 Stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)

Kintegral Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Centene by 8.8% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Centene by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.87.

CNC opened at $33.28 on Friday. Centene Corporation has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.44.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.38. Centene had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $46.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

