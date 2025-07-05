Kintegral Advisory LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Kintegral Advisory LLC decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,974 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Clorox by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,502,000 after acquiring an additional 24,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,045,000 after acquiring an additional 39,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of CLX stock opened at $124.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.65 and its 200-day moving average is $143.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.51. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $117.35 and a 52-week high of $171.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 324.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on shares of Clorox and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.57 per share, with a total value of $546,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $546,280. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

