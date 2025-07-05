Kintegral Advisory LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)

Kintegral Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,064 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,909 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RF. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,028,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,284,000 after acquiring an additional 403,283 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Regions Financial by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,053,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,645 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,468,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,103,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Regions Financial by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,658,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,176,000 after buying an additional 1,247,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RF. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.15.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.36. Regions Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

