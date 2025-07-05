Kintegral Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Kintegral Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.8%

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $258.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.66 and a 52 week high of $279.13. The company has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.56.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.77%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $302.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.58.

View Our Latest Report on ITW

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.