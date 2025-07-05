Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $14,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.8% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 27.4% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 19,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.3% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $508,680.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 771,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,806,885.52. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $28.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 8.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.86%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.