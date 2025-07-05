Keybank National Association OH Trims Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 453.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 83 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 57.5% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Gartner from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Gartner from $401.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $515.89.

In related news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 109 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.35, for a total transaction of $47,562.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,228. This trade represents a 3.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.17, for a total value of $1,537,330.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,063,741.30. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,426 shares of company stock worth $2,430,327 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock opened at $400.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $366.05 and a fifty-two week high of $584.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $423.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.23.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.70% and a net margin of 19.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

