Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,030 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 312.7% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.37.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

