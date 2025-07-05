Keybank National Association OH Purchases 1,508 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,419,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,029,000 after buying an additional 50,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $28,022,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNI. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.52.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $106.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52 week low of $91.65 and a 52 week high of $123.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.63 and its 200-day moving average is $101.55.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 22.29%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.8875 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 2.47%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

