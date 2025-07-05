Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FANG. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $1,426,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 120,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,214,835.05. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Diamondback Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $157.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.13.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of FANG stock opened at $140.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.04. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.87. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 24.46%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

