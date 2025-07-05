Keybank National Association OH Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 27,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 15,877 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,456,000 after buying an additional 299,337 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of FITB opened at $43.37 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $49.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.98%.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Baird R W upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fifth Third Bancorp

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.