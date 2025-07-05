Keybank National Association OH Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,871 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,697,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,622,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,264,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $73,239,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,718,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,389,000 after acquiring an additional 974,609 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.5%

SPHQ stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $57.67 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.