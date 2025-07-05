Keybank National Association OH Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $560,549,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,407,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,573 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,870,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,431 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,344,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,500 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 391,951.9% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,215,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,051 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE JCI opened at $106.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.31. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $64.31 and a 52 week high of $106.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George Oliver sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $9,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 904,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,924,768.50. This represents a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $149,054.04. Following the sale, the vice president owned 141,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,869,765.20. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,555 shares of company stock worth $13,705,106. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Vertical Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.