Keybank National Association OH Decreases Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $102.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.89. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.62). Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 78.12% and a negative return on equity of 164.40%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.50%.

In related news, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $850,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,563.36. The trade was a 28.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,127,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,762,542.98. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock worth $3,362,752 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.71.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

