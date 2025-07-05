Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $536,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,058,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $864,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Wedbush set a $140.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Daiwa America raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $155.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 30,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $3,894,328.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 495,497 shares in the company, valued at $62,625,865.83. The trade was a 5.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,823,974.88. This trade represents a 36.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,451,497 shares of company stock valued at $186,110,685 in the last three months. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $134.27 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $148.22. The company has a market capitalization of $316.85 billion, a PE ratio of 583.76, a PEG ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.48.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

