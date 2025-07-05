Keybank National Association OH Cuts Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 333,731.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,626,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,444,683,000 after purchasing an additional 15,621,963 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,365.9% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 640,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,234,000 after purchasing an additional 622,224 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,920.2% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 612,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,595,000 after purchasing an additional 596,806 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,284,000. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,139.3% during the first quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 558,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,274,000 after purchasing an additional 549,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $94.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.95. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.08 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.3032 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

