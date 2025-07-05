Keybank National Association OH Acquires 804 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $938,647,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,875,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,107,000 after buying an additional 941,212 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $107,453,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,246,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,094,000 after buying an additional 516,941 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $74,984,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE EXR opened at $152.77 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 1-year low of $121.03 and a 1-year high of $184.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.50 and a 200-day moving average of $148.31. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.12 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 27.84%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 150.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas raised Extra Space Storage to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on EXR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $1,127,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,541. This represents a 21.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.