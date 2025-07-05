JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 85,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 16,265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.86. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The company has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

